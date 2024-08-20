JNU mulls downgrading senior posts

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to float a proposal to convert senior faculty positions to entry-level ones in an effort to tackle the issue of unavailability of candidates to fill these posts despite repeated advertisements, thus causing a significant number of posts to lie vacant.

As per the figures shared by JNU officials, there are 190 vacant positions in the University as on July 31 despite “repeated advertisements” seeking applications for the same. Of these 190 vacancies, 89 posts are designated for professors, 78 for associate professors and 23 for assistant professors.

Meanwhile, considering the category-wise vacancy, 42% of the 190 vacancies are in posts reserved for OBC (Other Backward Classes) candidates. Besides, 3% vacant posts are reserved for EWS (economically weaker section) category, 15% for Scheduled Castes, 11% for Scheduled Tribes and 8% for Persons with Disability.

According to a proposal discussed in a recently-held JNU Executive Council meeting, it was put forth that by ‘downgrading’ the senior faculty positions, the University will not only be able to fill vacancies, but will also save as much as Rs 36.77 crore annually. At associate professor level, Rs 16.05 crore will be saved on account of salaries while at the professor level, Rs 20.71 crore can be saved.