Punjab VHP leader murder case: 22-yr-old arm supplier nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old arms supplier, wanted in the murder case of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Nangal unit president in Punjab, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Dharminder Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested by the joint teams of Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

VHP Nangal unit chief Vikas Prabhakar was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his confectionery shop in Nangal in Punjab, on April 13.

Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwah said the accused, Kumar, had procured weapons from Madhya Pradesh and smuggled them to the assailants who killed the VHP leader.

The officer further said that the case was initially registered at Nangal police station in Rupnagar district and later transferred to the NIA in May.

“Based on a tip-off, a joint team of special cell and NIA apprehended Dharminder Kumar from Balmiki Colony in Ludhiana,” the officer said.

Kumar, during interrogation, revealed that in April, after being released from jail, he came into contact through social media with a person based in a Middle Eastern country who instructed him to arrange for weapons.

He then procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to the assailants, the police official said. “An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the officer.