3 kids rescued as school bus stuck in waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass

NEW DELHI: Each spell of rain is a leveler for the capital city. This morning, the rain came with yet another grim reminder: Minto Bridge in central Delhi is a no-go area, notwithstanding civic officials’ claims.

Three children were rescued from a school bus that got stuck in the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass on Tuesday following morning rain, officials said. An autorickshaw was also stuck there, they said. Officials said no one was injured as rescue teams quickly reached the spot.

The interludes of relief from severe humidity were the only saving grace for a city that struggled to stay afloat amid waterlogging. The weather department has done its bit by warning Delhiites about the sameness of rain this week.

The IMD has forecast light rain until Saturday, with the possibility of an isolated spell of moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’.

The Monday downpour resulted in waterlogging at Minto Bridge, IP Marg, Mundka, Mangi Bridge, Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market. The traffic police issued an advisory warning commuters to plan their journey.