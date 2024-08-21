Asked to repay debt of Rs 50k, Delhi man stabs friend to death

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area following a quarrel when the deceased, along with his two friends, asked the accused, a grocery shop owner, to return their money.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin alias Jajul. The accused, Shriniwasan alias Chini, has been arrested by the police.

Additional DCP (southeast) Harsh Indora said a PCR call was received at Govindpuri police station regarding a person being stabbed with a knife in Gali No 10, Govindpuri. When the police reached the spot, they found that the injured Jajul had been taken to AIIMS Hospital.

“At the same time, two more calls were also received at Govindpuri police station regarding the stabbing of a person in that area in which the persons who inflicted injuries were also taken to AIIMS Hospital,” the Additional DCP said.

Jajul was declared as brought dead by the hospital. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.

A team was formed which analysed the CCTV footage of the location where the incident took place. On further investigation, it came to light that the deceased Jajul had lent Rs 50,000 to accused Shriniwasan.

“To get the money back, Jajul and his two mates, Asif and Aftab, went to his shop in Govindpuri. After a bitter exchange of words, the accused, Shriniwasan, stabbed Jajul. In retaliation, three of them also attacked Shriniwasan with a knife,” Indora said.

Jajul succumbed to his injuries while the accused, Shriniwasan, although placed under arrest, is still receiving treatment at Majidia Hospital