Delhi collection agent concocts fake theft to swindle Rs 20 lakh from employer

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man -- working as a collection agent in north Delhi – for concocting a fake theft story to swindle Rs 20 lakh from his employer.
According to the police, the accused was facing a financial crunch because his siblings had denied him his share of the ancestral property. To tide over the crisis, he hatched a plan to stealing his employer’s wealth and become a “renowned businessman.”
Dy. Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said a businessman lodged an online e-FIR on August 16 stating that he had given a payment of Rs 20 lakh to his employee, Anuj Kumar Washerney, to be delivered in Azad Market. His employee had kept the cash in the trunk of his two-wheeler in a black bag.
Washerney informed the employer that the cash had been stolen prompting the businessman to lodge an online E-FIR and record his statement at Gulabi Bagh police station.
When quizzed, the suspect told the police that his scooty skidded on way to the Azad market, and he fell down at a traffic signal near Partap Nagar Metro station. Passers-by came to his rescue.
According to Washerney, he remained seated at some distance from his scooty, and the people gave him water to drink. Later, when he checked the cash, he found it missing.
Based on this version, the police lodged an FIR and began probing the matter.
During investigation, the police observed that the man was not replying to the queries confidently and was changing his versions repeatedly. When the CCTV footage of the vicinity was analyzed, no such incident was found.
“On sustained interrogation, he broke down and disclosed that he had been working as a collection agent for a long time, but he was dissatisfied with his position and earnings. So to make easy money, he hatched the plan and concocted the theft incident before his employer,” the DCP said.
It was learnt that the accused was facing financial struggles as his brothers had not given him his share from the ancestral property. Hence, he hatched the plan to steal the huge amount of the property dealer.