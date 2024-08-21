Delhi collection agent concocts fake theft to swindle Rs 20 lakh from employer

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man -- working as a collection agent in north Delhi – for concocting a fake theft story to swindle Rs 20 lakh from his employer.

According to the police, the accused was facing a financial crunch because his siblings had denied him his share of the ancestral property. To tide over the crisis, he hatched a plan to stealing his employer’s wealth and become a “renowned businessman.”

Dy. Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said a businessman lodged an online e-FIR on August 16 stating that he had given a payment of Rs 20 lakh to his employee, Anuj Kumar Washerney, to be delivered in Azad Market. His employee had kept the cash in the trunk of his two-wheeler in a black bag.

Washerney informed the employer that the cash had been stolen prompting the businessman to lodge an online E-FIR and record his statement at Gulabi Bagh police station.

When quizzed, the suspect told the police that his scooty skidded on way to the Azad market, and he fell down at a traffic signal near Partap Nagar Metro station. Passers-by came to his rescue.