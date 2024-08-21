Mapping forgotten frontiers

Braving the monsoon drizzle, a group of visitors arrive at Ojas Art gallery, drawn by the exhibition ‘Cartographical Tales: India through Maps.’ Featuring 100 rarely seen historical maps from the 17th century to 1946, the exhibit traces the changing face of the Indian subcontinent due to political, social, economic, and geographical influences. “India’s geography has been shaped over centuries, and these maps narrate stories that transcend beyond their intricate demarcations. Each of these rare maps helps people relate to an era or period through their geographical enunciations and the altering boundaries they represent. One tends to discover something new on the same map daily!” shares Anubhav Nath, curatorial director, Ojas Art.

But why only maps up to 1946 and not after? “Most Indians are familiar with the post-Independence map of India, but not many know about the pre-Independence maps. There’s a lot of interest in that as it’s the same subcontinent, but there’s a difference in the way they look and feel,” Nath explains during our walkthrough. As the air fills with a growing sense of curiosity, some visitors whip out their map-reading tools rulers and magnifying glasses — as we explore some of the striking displays.

A world of exploration

The exhibition features maps crafted by prominent cartographers such as Matthaus Seutter, James Rennell, Pieter Mortier, Pierre Lapie, Rigobert Bonne, and John Tallis. Printed in various parts of the world, including England, France, Italy, and the USA, these maps provide enlightening insights into the Indian subcontinent. From a map published in 1786 by James Rennell, Surveyor General of India, showing the course of the Ganges from Haridwar to the sea, to the face of Delhi before the 1857 siege, published in The Illustrated London News in 1838, and Johann Baptist Homann’s well-engraved map of southern India and Ceylon from 1733, each map tells a different story.