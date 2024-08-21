Officers refute Bharadwaj claims on health projects

NEW DELHI: Three IAS officers, two special secretaries and the secretary of the health department, have written to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the minister of blaming the bureaucracy for failures of the health infrastructure under the AAP government.

The officials said, during the past few months, Bharadwaj has been writing notes to the department and putting them out in public domain via media in a bid to belittle the officials concerned. The officers also accused the minister of holding up files and returning them time and again, without concrete reasons.

In their letter to the health minister, the three senior officers flagged delay in the “ill-planned” construction of 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield hospital projects by over three years causing 100% cost escalation. The letter claimed, despite a total cost of Rs 8,000 crore required for these projects, a meagre Rs 400 crore has been budgeted in FY 2024-25.

The letter also raised issues with non-implementation of the Hospital Information Management System even after eight years of its announcement, alleging that the health minister did not want to implement National Informatics Centre’s e-hospital software, which came free of cost.

The officers also alleged non-preparation of the Essential Drug List since as long as 2016 and making the Central Procurement Agency infructuous. The letter also raised concerns over non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, pointing out that Delhi is “tragically” among the three states which has not implemented the model.