Pollution plan: Delhi govt seeks Centre’s support

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, ahead of winters, has sought Centre’s support for collaboration with neighbouring states to address cross-border sources of pollution in the national capital.

In a letter to Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai sought time for meeting him to discuss the issue for a common strategy to combat air pollution, also requesting the Centre to take stronger action by facilitating collaboration between Delhi and neighbouring states to address cross-border sources of pollution.

“With the Centre’s support, we can build on the foundation laid by the Delhi government and work towards a long-term solution to this crisis. I trust you will take necessary steps to ensure a healthier future for all,” Rai said.

Rai said the air pollution crisis that Delhi faces every year, especially during winter, has a severe impact on the health and well-being of millions of residents, particularly the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The minister also highlighted various measures taken by the Kejriwal government to mitigate the crisis. “We regularly undertake initiatives to combat this issue, such as the odd-even vehicle scheme, promoting electric vehicles, and enhancing the frequency of public transport. We have also enforced a ban on firecrackers, and undertaken plantations drives,” the minister listed.

Winter hazard

Delhi’s winter air quality is hazardous due to factors beyond the state’s control, Rai said. These include crop residue burning, thermal plants and emissions in neighbouring states.