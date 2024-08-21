SC Collegium recommends appointment of three advocates as judges of the High Court of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of three advocates—Ajay Digpaul, Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, and Shwetasree Majumder—for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court. The Centre will now decide on these names for elevation to the DHC.

On October 25, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended these three advocates for appointment as judges of that High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising two other senior-most judges, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai, passed the resolution.

"In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these advocates for elevation to the High Court, we have consulted our colleague conversant with the affairs of the Delhi High Court. For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," the SC Collegium's resolution said.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment of two additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as permanent judges.

The two judges confirmed as permanent members of the High Court are Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa and Justice Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao. In a similar development, the Centre has also made nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court permanent.