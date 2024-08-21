Surrendering of services order issued to officer

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has ordered the “surrendering of services” of an IAS officer to the Department of Personnel and Training for repatriation to parent cadre. The action stems from the officer’s alleged “lackadaisical approach” in finalising a key tripartite agreement.

A communication sent to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman by the L-G Secretariat emphasised the importance of drone surveys in generating and analysing data related to land status, including encroachments, illegal constructions, and change detection. These matters were eralier discussed in meetings chaired by the L-G. The aim was to ensure that outcomes of drone surveys would benefit all government agencies.

However, despite commitments to finalise this agreement and initiate work, no progress has been made. The communication expressed “grave concern” over the delay, noting that the DDA’s commissioner for land management attempted to justify. The letter further criticised the officer’s performance, stating that his contribution to the assigned work had been “sub-par.” The L-G thus ordered that the officer’s services be surrendered.