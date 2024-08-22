Brothers murder divorced sister over suspicion of her "illicit relations" in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a sensational case of suspected honour killing, two brothers smothered their sister to death at her house in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area on Thursday.

The accused brothers identified as Abdullah and Arib were arrested by the police.

According to a senior Delhi police officer, upon information, Hauz Qazi police personnel reached the place of the incident and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared as brought dead. Her body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary.

DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the preliminary probe into the matter reveals that the murder was caused by smothering, however, the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination.

He said that the accused brothers doubted their sister's activities and felt insulted by her. "Hence they committed her murder."

The deceased woman was separated from her husband and had three kids from that marriage. All three of her children used to live with their father while she stayed alone in the Hauz Qazi area.