Delhi: Teen girl falls from third-floor balcony while collecting clothes

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor when she was taking off the washed clothes from a rope tied in the balcony of her house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sania, sharing details, a senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at 7.12 pm regarding falling of a girl from the roof of C-100, Dabri Extension, Sagarpur.

The girl was rushed to a hospital by her family members but she succumbed to her injuries midway and was declared as 'brought dead' by the doctors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

During inquiry, the the family members of the deceased girl told the cops that Sania accidentally slipped and fell of the balcony while fetching clothes hanging on the rope.

The deceased Sania is survived by her parents, a 15-year-old brother and 4-year-old sister. The family originally hails from Sonipat, Haryana. On further inquiry, it was also revealed that the teen girl was undergoing mental treatment from a hospital in Panipat, Haryana.

A forensic crime team was called at the spot which inspected the area and collected all evidences. "Postmortem will be conducted today. Proceedings under 194 BNSS is underway," the officer said.

As per preliminary probe, the cops have ruled out any foul play into the incident, yet, the probe is still on and the matter is being investigated from all angles.