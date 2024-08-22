DU undergraduate admissions: Over 65K pupils confirm seats in first round

NEW DELHI: A total of 65,290 students have confirmed their enrolment in the first round of DU’s undergraduate admissions with around 19,000 more accepting the allotted college and course combination offered by the university since Tuesday, an official statement said.

The Delhi University (DU) has extended its deadline for online payment of fees for securing admission in the first round of undergraduate admissions till Wednesday midnight. Earlier the deadline was set as 4.59 pm on the same day.

The DU offered admission to 97,387 students in the first round for its 71,600 undergraduate seats.

As many as 83,678 students accepted the college and course combination allotted by the university through its Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) portal.

Till 5 pm on Tuesday, 46,171 students had confirmed their admission by paying the fees.

So far, 17,868 students have “freezed” their course and college combinations, indicating they are taking additional time to finalise their decisions.