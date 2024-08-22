Man assaults doctors on duty in Delhi, arrested after making objectionable remarks about Kolkata-rape murder case

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing doctors on duty at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday, when the accused, Israr, reportedly made objectionable comments regarding the recent Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, questioning, "If some girl died in Kolkata, why are you concerned about it in Delhi?"

Following a complaint lodged by the doctors, the police registered an FIR at New Usman Police Station under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties), 221(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from their duty), and 132 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duties) of the BNS.

According to the FIR, which was reviewed by this newspaper, Israr’s wife had been prescribed medication by the attending doctor. However, Israr rejected the treatment and insisted to follow his own mode of treatment.

When the hospital staff did not heed his demands, he became aggressive, shouting and abusing the doctors. "He came inside doctors duty room and started shouting and abusing. He also provoked other attendants to beat the doctors and further misbehaved with our nursing staff," an excerpt from the FIR read.

A police officer noted that Israr, who runs a spare parts shop, had brought his wife to the hospital for treatment. During the altercation, hospital staff recorded his conduct on their mobile devices.