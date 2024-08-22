Mayor late for meet, Oppn protests during MCD House

NEW DELHI: Tensions ran high at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Wednesday as opposition councillors erupted into protest against Mayor Shelly Oberoi for her late arrival, which in turn delayed the House proceedings. The unrest began when Oberoi arrived, prompting intense sloganeering from the BJP and Congress within the House. The session was adjourned as tensions rose.

Councillors from the BJP and Congress surged into the well of the House, vociferously demanding Oberoi’s resignation and accusing her and the AAP-led MCD of corruption.

Chants of “Mayor Hai Hai” and “Corrupt Mayor Shame On You” echoed through the chamber. The situation escalated to the point where the mayor suspended four BJP councillors: Pankaj Luthra of Jhilmil, Gajendra Singh Dalal of Mundka, and Amit Nagpal of Pitampura, and Ravinder Negi of Vinod Nagar wards.

The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm, commenced nearly an hour late and was quickly adjourned at 2:55 pm due to the ongoing protests. The House was then adjourned for a further 30 minutes as disruptions continued.

In response to the protests, Mayor Oberoi said, “The councillors of BJP again created ruckus in the House. They behaved as if they are anti-women. There were some important agendas we wanted to discuss today but unfortunately, such behaviour is not acceptable.”

Prior to the meet, BJP councillors had staged a protest outside the hall, raising concerns about various issues, including delayed appointment of a Dalit mayor, unaddressed garbage clearance, persistent waterlogging, and the controversy surrounding formation of the standing committee.