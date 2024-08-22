Namo Bharat signs MoU with DMRC for integrated QR-ticketing system

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro for integrated QR-ticketing system, allowing passengers to book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro on a single platform.

This collaboration supports the ‘One India - One Ticket’ initiative, offering seamless travel to passengers across Delhi-NCR, a statement said.

“With this integration, customers booking a Namo Bharat train ticket through the RRTS Connect application can simultaneously purchase a Delhi Metro ticket. Similarly, passengers using the DMRC mobile application to book a metro ticket can also add a Namo Bharat train ticket,” the NCRTC said, adding, this will generate unique Delhi metro QR codes on the RRTS connect app and Namo Bharat QR codes on the DMRC mobile app, significantly enhancing passenger experience. This integration is expected to reduce queues at both NCRTC and metro stations, save passengers’ time and encourage digital transactions and environmentally friendly travel options, it said.

The RRTS stations are strategically located nearby and integrated with the existing railway stations, metro stations, and bus depots, creating an extensive network of networks. By eliminating the need to switch between different ticketing apps when transitioning between NCRTC and DMRC networks, this initiative further promotes rail-based green transportation for travel within Delhi-NCR, the statement said.

The currently operational 42 km RRTS corridor is connected to the 393 km DMRC network. This integration encourages the use of public transportation, which is crucial for increasing ridership and ensuring the long-term sustainability of these capital-intensive projects, the statement said.