Resolve pending postings of 23 docs, says Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has asked officials to resolve the issue of pending postings of 23 doctors selected through the UPSC as the authority that decides such matters has not convened a meeting since CM Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), headed by the Chief Minister and comprising the chief secretary and the principal home secretary as its members, has not met after Kejriwal was arrested in March.

Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday said L-G Saxena recently reviewed the status of recruitments and vacant positions in the Delhi health department. The focus was on expediting filling up of vacant posts in medical, paramedical and nursing wings of Delhi government hospitals which have been pending for the last 10 years.

The L-G was informed that 23 Group ‘A’ doctors of different specialties, such as neurosurgery, cardiology, plastic surgery and microbiology, had already been appointed by the Union Public Service Commission and their dossiers sent to the health department in July last year, an official said. “However, their postings are yet to take place because the competent authority to post them, the NCCSA, was not meeting due to the chief minister being in judicial custody,” the official said.

The L-G has directed the chief secretary and the principal secretary to immediately find a way out, especially amid the severe shortage of doctors in Delhi government hospitals, the official added.

The L-G was informed that there are 1,364 sanctioned posts of general duty medical officers, and out of these, 234 were vacant. Saxena has expressed serious concern over the delays and instructed officials to process the filling up of all vacancies at the earliest.