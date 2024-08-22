Three held from Delhi for killing friend in Noida while seeking ‘legal advice’

NEW DELHI: A man who pumped five bullets into one of his friends in Greater Noida area during a quarrel that escalated after an argument over the functioning of an RO plant was arrested, along with two others, by the Delhi Police. The accused and his two friends were trying to find a lawyer to fight their case when they was arrested, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Nitin (25), Shekhar (23), and Aakash aka Alijan (25), all residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in UP.

Sharing details of the incident, DCP (North) MK Meena said on August 19, specific input regarding the movements of three men, who were wanted and involved in a murder of a person, Vinay, at Village Luksar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP on August 17 was received following which police swung into action and a team was formed to nab them.

“The team instantly rushed to the place of information and laid a strategic trap there. Consequently, on the basis of tip-off, a black coloured Hyundai Verna car without registration number plate, coming from Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara towards Khyber Pass was noticed and it was signaled to stop,” said the DCP.

The officer further said that the trio sitting inside the car were overpowered and on frisking, two semi-automatic pistols with six live bullets of .32 caliber and one country-made pistol along-with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

On interrogation, Nitin revealed that he and Vinay, whom he had murdered, had been friends for the past 10 years.

“A rift developed between them over the functioning of an RO plant. On August 17, Nitin fired five bullets upon Vinay in village Luksar, Gautam Buddha Nagar and then fled from crime scene along with his associates, Shekhar and Aakash,” said DCP. Vinay died at spot following which the Gautam Budh Nagar Police lodged an FIR and initiated a manhunt to nab the perpetrators of the horrific crime.