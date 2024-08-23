‘Anti-people’: CPI(M) opposes MCD’s decision to merge morning, evening schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi state committee of CPI(M) on Thursday called the MCD’s recent order to close 30 ‘evening shift’ schools and merge them with the ‘morning shift’ schools “anti-people” and sought the Education Department’s intervention.

CPI(M) Secretary KM Tiwari stated that in view of the tremendous increase in Delhi’s population in the last 10 years, the Delhi government needed to open many schools, but instead, it merged 30 second-shift schools into the morning shift. “This will directly affect the quality of education,” he stated.

“The student-teacher ratio in MCD primary schools is between 37 to 42, much more than the mandatory 30 under the Right to Education. This decision will increase this ratio even more and will have an adverse effect on the children from the working classes as poor infrastructure and less teachers will increase the drop-out rates,” Tiwari said.

He alleged that this decision clearly shows the difference between the words and actions of the AAP.

Meanwhile, Ramniwas Solanki, head of the MCD teachers association, praised the decision, stating that infrastructure was being wasted and students were forced to come in the evening. “There was a limited strength in the evening shift. For example, if we had 40 dual desk benches, we only had 20 children to occupy them. Thus, it was decided to move all these students to the morning shift,” Solanki said.