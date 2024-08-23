Delhi Environment Minister seeks report on effectiveness of smog tower

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday directed officials to submit the final IIT-Bombay report on the working of a smog tower in the city before the Supreme Court.

“It has come to my notice that the said report has not been submitted before the Supreme Court for consideration till date,” Rai’s “In view of the above and considering that the winter season is approaching fast, the final report on the working of the smog tower prepared by IIT-Bombay be submitted before the Supreme Court without any further delay,” it added.

The smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place was installed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on the directions of the Supreme Court and started operations in August 2021. It was conceived as a research project, among an array of solutions, to help address the seasonal pollution problem.