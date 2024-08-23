DU VC says will urge city govt to improve colleges

NEW DELHI: DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Thursday stated that the Delhi Government will be requested to grant ex-post facto approval to the teaching and non-teaching staff created by the governing bodies of the respective colleges.

Professor Yogesh in a joint meeting of Academic council and Executive Council said the Delhi government will be informed about the SPS report and be requested to improve the problems of 12 government-funded colleges.

As per the officials, the Delhi Government will be requested to ensure timely release of funds (other than salaries and wages) including deficit in respect of all 12 colleges to maintain the academic standards of the institute. Instructions will be given to PWD to ensure proper repair and timely maintenance of buildings and other infrastructure of these colleges in the larger interest of the students.