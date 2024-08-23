Girl falls off balcony while fetching clothes in Delhi's Sagarpur

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor when she was taking off the dried clothes from a rope tied in the balcony of her house in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, an official said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sania.

The girl was rushed to a hospital by her family members but she succumbed to her injuries midway and was declared as ‘brought dead’ by the doctors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

During the inquiry, the family members of the deceased girl told the cops that Sania accidentally slipped and fell off the balcony while fetching clothes hanging on the rope.

The deceased Sania is survived by her parents, a 15-year-old brother and one 4-year-old sister. The family originally hails from Sonipat, Haryana.

As per preliminary probe, the cops have ruled out any foul play into the incident.