Govt teachers urge Delhi L-G to reinstate transfer policy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government Schools Teachers Association has once again sent a reminder to the Lieutenant Governor and the Director of Education requesting that the annual transfer rule be upheld.
The association emphasised that the purpose of this policy was to allow for postings in schools that align with the changing needs of teachers and the department. Additionally, due to annual promotions and post fixations, some positions become surplus, preventing teachers from being transferred to their desired locations.
“This time, it was mandated that teachers who have been serving in the same school for over 10 years must compulsorily apply for transfers. Due to politics over the transferes,initial list was canceled after the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor. The new list still awaited,” said GSTA General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav.