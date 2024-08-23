JNU hunger strike: Student march to Edu Ministry today

NEW DELHI: Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University boycotted the classes on Thursday, in a show solidarity of their several counterparts sitting on indefinite hunger strike over various demands for the past 11 days.

The JNUSU has been demanding the Varsity reinstate JNU’s entrance exam, open Barak hostel, increase MCM to Rs 5000, reinstate GSCASH, conduct a caste census of the University, Revoke the CPO manual, ensure proper infrastructure for PwD students, and improve the library’s infrastructure.

Their demands also include a caste census, lifting ban on protests on campus and withdrawal of proctorial inquiries initiated against students for participating in protests on campus.

The JNUSU held a reading session on Thursday, where the members read out the play Rohit Vemula’s ‘The Last Letter by Jana Natya Manch.’

The union said that on Friday, the JNU students will join a march to the Ministry of Education.

According to Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, president, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) JNU unit, the organisation did not participate in the university strike.

However, the RSS-affiliated student body has been on a separate strike on the campus for 31 days regarding various student-related issues.

The JNU Vice Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, met the protesting students on Wednesday and urged them to end their hunger strike.