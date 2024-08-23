We will put political pressure on govt for safety Law: IMA resident

Core demand for enacting the Central Protection Act is still pending?

Our ultimate goal can only be achieved through sustained political pressure on the government. Before the horrific incident, we had already begun meeting with various MPs to raise awareness about the need for a central law and to eliminate the criminal prosecution of medical professionals under BNS. Now, we will intensify our efforts, reaching out to every MP, whether in opposition or government, to build the political pressure necessary for enacting this crucial legislation.

What are the Centre’s objections to your demand for a separate law protecting healthcare workers?

The Central government has provided three reasons for not enacting central legislation, none of which we find acceptable. Firstly, they claim that our demand is unconstitutional because health, law, and order are state subjects. Secondly, they suggest that acceding to our demand might lead to similar requests from other professions, such as Engineers or Chartered Accountants. Thirdly, they point out that 25 states already have their own laws protecting healthcare workers.

We reject these excuses outright. Why was a bill drafted and opened for public consultation in 2019 if a central act is truly unconstitutional? Was it not constitutional, then? Moreover, the central government enacted the Clinical Establishments Act in 2010. If state laws are so effective, why are there so many discrepancies in investigations, such as in West Bengal?

Does the IMA plans to engage with the SC or in manner to assist them in forming the guidelines about healthcare professionals?

We are launching a survey to identify existing infrastructural gaps in hospitals, particularly those affecting female doctors. We expect to collect this data within a week or two, after which it will be submitted to the Supreme Court and the National Task Force it has established. This data will help in forming more effective guidelines. Also, our state-level teams will soon approach all task force members with a unified document outlining the specific difficulties resident doctors face, with a particular focus on women safety.