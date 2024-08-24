Delhi HC urges relocation of dairies near landfill sites, cites health risks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed grave concern over the living conditions of dairy owners and their livestock residing near the city’s landfill sites, urging authorities to take immediate steps to relocate them.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, highlighted the need to ensure that no dairy operates near landfill sites, as the consequences could be dire for future generations consuming milk from these sources. “We sympathise with you,” the bench addressed the dairy owners, noting that living next to a sanitary landfill poses a threat to their lives as well as those of their livestock.

The court urged the government to find alternative accommodations for these dairy owners if removing the waste mountains is not feasible. The matter is scheduled for further hearing next week.

It follows the court’s earlier directive to relocate the Bhalswa Dairy colony, citing the failure of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city government to prevent milch cattle from feeding on garbage from nearby landfills. The court reiterated that cows should not be allowed to graze on toxic waste, stressing that healthy milk is essential for the well-being.

Several dairy owners from Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Madanpur Khadar indicated their willingness to close their establishments or relocate within eight weeks.