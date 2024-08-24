Delhi Health Minister to demand Central protection law for medicos, entrance test for resident docs

NEW DELHI: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said he will raise the demand of a Central law for protection of healthcare professionals working in Central government facilities.

This statement came after a delegation of doctors led by the Federation of Indian Medical Association (FAIMA) met the Delhi health minister to discuss the security and safety of healthcare workers at different hospitals under the Delhi government.

The meeting was held in the wake of two untoward incidents reported at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) and Jag Pravesh Chandra hospitals while the doctors were on strike.

According to Dr Sandip Dagar, Vice President of FAIMA, the delegation raised demands of deputing more trained security personnel at hospitals, expanding coverage of CCTV cameras, and for an entrance examination for employment of resident doctors at various hospitals.

“We demanded that at least 10% of the security personnel at hospitals should be ex-servicemen and marshals who are trained to handle situation of crisis. Besides, upkeep of Doctors’ Duty Rooms in hospitals is ignored and there condition is pathetic; so improving their state is a must. Also, we asked the minister to start a common exam for resident doctors who are employed at different hospitals. There is corruption and malpractices in hiring of resident doctors, which is currently done by interview,” Dagar said.

“The minister agreed to our demands and assured he will direct the DGHS (Director General Health Services) to initiate a common entrance exam protocol,” he added.

Addressing the media following the meet, minister Bharadwaj said, “I met doctors... they demanded a safe atmosphere at hospitals. Ex-army men and retired armed forces personnel will be deployed as security guards in the hospitals. We will write to the Centre to make a special law for the safety of doctors. CCTV cameras will be installed in all Delhi government hospital corridors in next three months.”

The doctors also raised concerns over hygiene and common washrooms in several health facilities while flagging the issue of unrestricted entry into hospital premises.