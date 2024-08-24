DU admissions: Nearly 92% UG seats filled

NEW DELHI: Nearly 91.98 % seats have been filled in University of Delhi (DU) after the first round of the admission process. Of the 83,678 candidates who accepted the allotted seats, as many as 65,483 have confirmed their admission. The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is approximately 71,600.

Updating on the seat acceptance process, Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said, “A total of 65,483 out candidates had confirmed their seats by submitting fees.” As of 12:00 am on August 21, 43,515 candidates have opted to upgrade their college or course preference, while 18,478 have chosen to freeze their admission status.

On Friday, the university began the allocation process, offering 97,387 seats in the first round. To ensure optimal seat occupancy, the administration has made extra allocations.

Profs slam suspension over graffiti

A DU student was suspended for writing on the walls in the North Campus where she called upon the government to act against the NTA. A senior member of a DU teachers’ body slammed the move, questioning the admin on the suspension over a “common demand” raised by a student.