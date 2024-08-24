Glow goals

Radiant and resilient, Kajal Aggarwal embodies the essence of natural beauty and unwavering fitness. As a celebrated actor and devoted mother, she manages to dazzle both on-screen and off, seamlessly juggling the demands of a busy career with the joys of motherhood.

She reveals to TMS the secrets behind her luminous glow and energetic lifestyle, sharing insights into her workout routines, dietary choices, and the ultimate self-care rituals that keep her at her best.

You radiate a natural glow and maintain incredible fitness. Can you walk us through your typical workout routine?

I prioritise listening to my body and embracing movement that feels good. Yoga is a cornerstone of my routine, offering a holistic approach to well-being. It centers me, enhances my flexibility, and builds strength. I complement this with cardio and weight training. Diet plays a major role, too; I ensure to have balanced meals and incorporate daily multivitamins.

How do you stay motivated to maintain a consistent fitness routine, especially with the demands of motherhood?

Some days, maintaining a routine feels like a Herculean task. But I remind myself that nurturing my physical health directly impacts my mental well-being. Feeling strong and energised helps me be a better parent, partner, and individual. My son is a boundless source of energy, and our growing bond keeps me motivated.

Do you incorporate any specific exercises or techniques to target areas of focus, like pre-natal or post-natal fitness?

During my pregnancy with Neil, I focused on Pilates, barre, aerobics, and strength training. Postpartum, I eased back into exercise with light workouts, gradually incorporating Pilates and barre again. It’s about nourishing my body and adapting as needed.