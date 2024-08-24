Delhi

JNU students’ march to Education Ministry halted

There was a heavy deployment of police with multiple layers of barricading, trying to stop the students from stepping out of the campus.
A file image of JNU campus used for representational purpose.
NEW DELHI: Members of the JNU students’ union on Friday took out a march to the Ministry of Education to press for their demands, including increase in scholarship amounts, but were stopped by police just outside their campus.

However, the students marched for half a kilometre outside the campus and were stopped by the police. A clash broke out as students tried to break the barricades. Later in the day, a delegation of JNUSU, including its president, vice president, and joint secretary, were escorted by the police to meet with officials at the Ministry of Education, JNUSU said.

