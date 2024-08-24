JNU students’ march to Education Ministry halted

NEW DELHI: Members of the JNU students’ union on Friday took out a march to the Ministry of Education to press for their demands, including increase in scholarship amounts, but were stopped by police just outside their campus.

There was a heavy deployment of police with multiple layers of barricading, trying to stop the students from stepping out of the campus.

However, the students marched for half a kilometre outside the campus and were stopped by the police. A clash broke out as students tried to break the barricades. Later in the day, a delegation of JNUSU, including its president, vice president, and joint secretary, were escorted by the police to meet with officials at the Ministry of Education, JNUSU said.