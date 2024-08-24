Liver ruptured, lung bleeding: 5-year-old boy beaten to death at Delhi madrasa, three minors held

NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old boy was thrashed to death by three minor boys at a Madrasa in northeast Delhi.

The reason was that the accused boys expected that a holiday would be declared after the child's death and they could go to their homes.

The police have apprehended all three accused boys - one 11-year-old, a resident of Kalindi Kunj and two boys aged 9 and 11 years, both residents of Laxmi Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said a call was received regarding the death of the boy at 9:52 pm on Friday following which the police reached the spot and found that a group of people had already gathered there with the body of the child.

The police took the body into their custody and then shifted it to the mortuary of GTB hospital. The police dispersed the crowd after assuring them proper investigation into the matter.

During the preliminary enquiry, the deceased child's mother, who is a domestic help in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, told the police that her son had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months.

The victim, who was enrolled at the madrasa along with around 250 other students, had been in good health till Friday evening.