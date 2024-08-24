Liver ruptured, lung bleeding: 5-year-old boy beaten to death at Delhi madrasa, three minors held

NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old boy was thrashed to death by three minor boys at a Madrasa in northeast Delhi.
The reason was that the accused boys expected that a holiday would be declared after the child's death and they could go to their homes.
The police have apprehended all three accused boys - one 11-year-old, a resident of Kalindi Kunj and two boys aged 9 and 11 years, both residents of Laxmi Nagar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said a call was received regarding the death of the boy at 9:52 pm on Friday following which the police reached the spot and found that a group of people had already gathered there with the body of the child.
The police took the body into their custody and then shifted it to the mortuary of GTB hospital. The police dispersed the crowd after assuring them proper investigation into the matter.
During the preliminary enquiry, the deceased child's mother, who is a domestic help in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, told the police that her son had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months.
The victim, who was enrolled at the madrasa along with around 250 other students, had been in good health till Friday evening.
His mother was notified that her son had suddenly fallen ill around 6:30 pm following which she immediately reached the religious school and rushed him to a private hospital in Brijpuri. However, despite her efforts, the doctors declared the child dead on arrival.
The situation quickly escalated as the grieving mother returned to the madrasa with her son’s body. She, along with a growing crowd, placed the boy’s body on the road, demanding immediate action against the madrasa administration, whom they held accountable for the death.
The body of the child had multiple injuries - blisters and eruptions on the neck, abdomen, and groin areas, raising questions about the cause of death.
The post-mortem of the victim child was conducted at GTB hospital during which the medics found multiple internal injuries like ruptured liver, abdominal bleeding and bleeding inside the right lung.
Accordingly, based on the circumstances of the incident and the preliminary autopsy report, the police registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS and began probing the matter.
During the investigation, the police identified three suspected boys through CCTV cameras who were walking along with the victim before his death.
The three suspects were apprehended and questioned following which they confessed to the crime of beating the 5-year-old to death inside the toilet of the madrasa.
"They have given two reasons for the murder. One is that the boy used abusive words for them and second they thought that if their colleague died, a holiday would be declared and they could all go back to their homes," the DCP told TNIE.
The officer said that the investigation is still on and the role of more people in the incident is being probed.