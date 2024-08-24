Rain again: Electrocution, drowning & waterlogging

NEW DELHI: At least three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents of drowning and electrocution following a downpour which inundated several parts of the national capital on Friday.

Sharing details of the drowning incident, a senior police officer said a 15-year-old boy named Sourabh and a few of his friends were playing in the rain on the waterlogged road near the British School when he accidentally ventured into deep water and drowned. The victim was pulled out and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old man was electrocuted at his house in Kirari. When the cops received information about the incident, they reached the spot where Sanjay was found unconscious and later shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had died due to electrocution when the rainwater had entered his house from the road and electrified the water after coming into contact with the electric circuit,” the officer said.

In west Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar, a woman who ironed clothes for a living died of electrocution when she stepped into a pool of water.

“As per initial enquiries, the victim, identified as Seema, 40, was electrocuted as current passed in waterlogged on the street. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead,” a police officer said.

Seema is survived by her husband, a labourer, and two children. At the time of the incident, she was returning home with her sister, who was saved from the same fate as she was walking a few steps away from her. The officer said that a legal action will be taken per the autopsy report’s findings.

The Public Works Department said it received around 50 complaints of waterlogging, 25 of which it resolved. Major waterlogging was reported at Dhaula Kuan underpass and Sanjay Enclave in Mangolpuri.