Wearing many hats

Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his dynamic performances in films like Kill, TVF Pitchers, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and Vaastav: The Reality, has seamlessly transitioned into the world of stand-up comedy with his upcoming comedy show ‘Vitthal Kaanya’ in the city. At 59, this new venture has been both thrilling and challenging for him.
Stand-up comedy offers a fresh, direct way to connect with audiences, distinct from the structured environment of theatre. He enjoys the real-time interaction with the crowd, drawing inspiration from comedians like Zakir Khan and Dave Chappelle.
His experience in portraying intense villain roles adds a unique, humorous twist to his comedy, blending his dramatic past with his new comedic style. TMS spoke to him about his journey from acting to comedy and how this transition has been for him personally.
‘Vitthal Kaanya’ is an interesting name for a comedy show. Can you tell us what inspired the theme and title?
‘Vitthal Kaanya’ is one of the most memorable characters I’ve portrayed, from the Hindi film Vaastav. It’s amusing because whenever people see me, especially in familiar settings, they often call me Vitthal Kaanya. So, when brainstorming names for the show, it made sense to use ‘Vitthal Kaanya’ as there are references to that character throughout the performance. That’s how the name came about.
You’ve been known for your intense and serious roles in films. What made you decide to venture into stand-up comedy?
To be honest, I got a bit tired of being known only for roles where I was either killing or dying. I thought, why not try something different? I have a funny side and enjoy seeing the humour in life. Over the years, I’ve experienced many interesting and amusing things, from childhood to now. My stand-up comedy show is more like a sit-down chat with me, where I share stories and anecdotes from my life. It’s been great to see that people are really enjoying it.
You’ve moved to digital platforms like YouTube and now stand-up comedy. What makes you excited to try new things? What gives you that kick in trying new things?
A few years ago, I was completely unaware of platforms like Instagram and thought they were just for kids. But when I discovered how Google and Facebook use them to showcase their work, I realised the potential these platforms have for democratising opportunities. This made me think, if you want to do something, now is the time to seize it. I’ve always loved travelling and taking photos, even before selfies were popular. I used to take pictures with my rear-view camera and share them with people. As the world evolved, I naturally transitioned into capturing stories with my GoPro and then started making food vlogs. My first food vlog was on Bansi Vada Pav, which people really enjoyed. I enjoy exploring simple, everyday experiences and sharing them through my vlogs and reels. Similarly, my stand-up comedy reflects on ordinary incidents from my life, showing how humour can be found in our daily experiences.
What inspired you to start vlogging about food and more?
I’m inspired by myself in a way. I love chatting, talking, and meeting people. Sharing stories has always been a passion of mine. I have so many anecdotes about things I’ve seen, food I’ve tried, and people that I’ve met. That’s what I aim to do with my vlogs. If I have an interesting experience, I want to share it — whether it’s discovering a new place, trying amazing food, or meeting new people. My vlogging is all about capturing my daily experiences, whether I’m shooting, giving a motivational talk, or just going about my day. I focus on the people I meet and their stories because I believe that inspiration comes from all sorts of people, not just the famous ones. That’s why you won’t find other actors or celebrities in my vlogs-it’s the everyday people I meet who truly inspire me.
You have worked in over 11 different languages. How has speaking different languages enriched your life as an artist?
I’ve had the privilege of working in over 350 films across 11 languages, and this experience has deepened my understanding of various cultures, ways of living, and forms of expression. What I find fascinating is how people find happiness and sadness in such diverse ways. I’ve observed unique gestures, norms, and smiles in different regions. It’s more than just language or cultural differences; it’s about connecting with people on a profound level. I feel incredibly blessed that people from various cultures consider me one of their own and shower me with love. It’s an overwhelming and indescribable feeling — it’s not just about people greeting me, but about the genuine warmth they share. I truly appreciate and cherish this immense blessing.
Could you share a memorable experience from a film set that had a lasting impression on you as an actor?
One thing that films have profoundly changed in me is my perspective on life. People often see films as just glamour, but they’re so much more. They’re a collective effort of professionals coming together to tell a story. No matter what challenges arise — whether it’s extreme heat, cold, illness, or family emergencies — the show must go on. The resilience of a film crew, not just the actors but everyone involved, is truly remarkable. Making a film feels like a festival, with people coming together to create something special.
This experience has deeply touched me and branded me as an actor who has celebrated life through films. So, as I stand here speaking with you before my stand-up comedy show, I am the actor who has cherished and continues to celebrate life for others wherever I am.
How do you prepare for your characters?
Different characters require different preparation methods. In commercial mainstream films, you often have very little time to prepare. You quickly receive an explanation about the role, and then you dive into it. It might seem like you didn’t fully immerse yourself, but that’s the reality — you don’t have much time for in-depth preparation. A few years ago, this was even more pronounced. You had to quickly understand the role and collaborate with the director to make it as real as possible. This is where an actor’s training comes in handy. You use your skills to bring the character to life convincingly in a short amount of time.
As someone who has played many different roles, what advice would you give to new actors about staying versatile and having a long career?
Stay open to change and allow yourself to be touched by life. Embrace the possibility of many things. Life and the world are constantly evolving, and to stay relevant, you need to adapt. The key to finding more reasons to be happy and hopeful is to remain open. For instance, my journey has been a series of fresh starts. I transitioned from acting in Hindi films to working in other languages, then moved into motivational speaking, vlogging, and now stand-up comedy. Even though I was well-known in one field, I had to start from scratch in others. When I began vlogging, no one knew me, but now our YouTube channel has 2 million subscribers and our Instagram has around 1.5 million. With stand-up comedy, I’m starting from the ground up again. Embracing new beginnings and being ready to learn, create, and put in the work makes the world an amazing place. So, always be open to possibilities.
Any upcoming projects that the audience can look forward to?
Oh, definitely! This year has been really exciting for me. I’ve already had five releases, including some on various OTT platforms and movies like Vedaa and Kill. I’m also signing on for some intriguing new projects, and I’m thrilled about the diverse work I’m getting to do. I feel really grateful for all of this, and I often say ‘Alshukran Bandhu, Alshukran Zindagi,’ which means ‘Thank you friend; thank you universe.’
Ashish Vidyarthi will perform ‘Vitthal Kaanya’ on August 31 and September 1 at 8pm, at The Comedy Theatre, Sector 53, Gurugram.