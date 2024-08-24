Wearing many hats

What inspired you to start vlogging about food and more?

I’m inspired by myself in a way. I love chatting, talking, and meeting people. Sharing stories has always been a passion of mine. I have so many anecdotes about things I’ve seen, food I’ve tried, and people that I’ve met. That’s what I aim to do with my vlogs. If I have an interesting experience, I want to share it — whether it’s discovering a new place, trying amazing food, or meeting new people. My vlogging is all about capturing my daily experiences, whether I’m shooting, giving a motivational talk, or just going about my day. I focus on the people I meet and their stories because I believe that inspiration comes from all sorts of people, not just the famous ones. That’s why you won’t find other actors or celebrities in my vlogs-it’s the everyday people I meet who truly inspire me.

You have worked in over 11 different languages. How has speaking different languages enriched your life as an artist?

I’ve had the privilege of working in over 350 films across 11 languages, and this experience has deepened my understanding of various cultures, ways of living, and forms of expression. What I find fascinating is how people find happiness and sadness in such diverse ways. I’ve observed unique gestures, norms, and smiles in different regions. It’s more than just language or cultural differences; it’s about connecting with people on a profound level. I feel incredibly blessed that people from various cultures consider me one of their own and shower me with love. It’s an overwhelming and indescribable feeling — it’s not just about people greeting me, but about the genuine warmth they share. I truly appreciate and cherish this immense blessing.

Could you share a memorable experience from a film set that had a lasting impression on you as an actor?

One thing that films have profoundly changed in me is my perspective on life. People often see films as just glamour, but they’re so much more. They’re a collective effort of professionals coming together to tell a story. No matter what challenges arise — whether it’s extreme heat, cold, illness, or family emergencies — the show must go on. The resilience of a film crew, not just the actors but everyone involved, is truly remarkable. Making a film feels like a festival, with people coming together to create something special.