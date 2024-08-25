AAP accuses BJP, CBI of conspiracy to keep Kejriwal in jail

NEW DELHI: With the CBI seeking more time to file affidavit in connection with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that BJP and the probe agency have been conspiring to keep the chief minister in jail.
There was no response from the CBI over the AAP’s allegations.
“The CBI says in court that its reply on the bail plea is not ready and so the hearing of bail be extended by 14 days. The same day the CBI’s reply is given to the media so that it can become a one-sided headline in the newspapers,” Sisodia posted on X in Hindi.
“The CBI is dancing like a puppet on the BJP instructions to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail,” he added.
The senior AAP leader asserted that the conspiracies being hatched for “headline management” will fail and truth and honesty will win one day. The agencies may dance to a political tune but the Constitution and justice are with the truth, he said.
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on Kejriwal’s bail plea in the excise policy case till September 5 after the agency sought more time to file its affidavit on it.
Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the case.
The CBI, in its detailed affidavit filed in response to Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, alleged all the critical decisions in the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy were taken at the Delhi chief minister’s behest in connivance with the then deputy chief minister Sisodia.
In a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said, “The CBI’s affidavit was ready but it lied in the Supreme Court only to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail for few more days.”
“The question arises, how did the affidavit for which the CBI needed a week’s time get printed in all the newspapers? It means the CBI is conspiring to keep him in jail”
KEJIRWAL’S CUSTODY EXTENDED
