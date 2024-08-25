AAP accuses BJP, CBI of conspiracy to keep Kejriwal in jail

NEW DELHI: With the CBI seeking more time to file affidavit in connection with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that BJP and the probe agency have been conspiring to keep the chief minister in jail.

There was no response from the CBI over the AAP’s allegations.

“The CBI says in court that its reply on the bail plea is not ready and so the hearing of bail be extended by 14 days. The same day the CBI’s reply is given to the media so that it can become a one-sided headline in the newspapers,” Sisodia posted on X in Hindi.

“The CBI is dancing like a puppet on the BJP instructions to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail,” he added.

The senior AAP leader asserted that the conspiracies being hatched for “headline management” will fail and truth and honesty will win one day. The agencies may dance to a political tune but the Constitution and justice are with the truth, he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on Kejriwal’s bail plea in the excise policy case till September 5 after the agency sought more time to file its affidavit on it.