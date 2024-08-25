Delhi court bars coercive action against AAP councillor Bobi in fake caste certificate case until August 27

NEW DELHI: Delhi court on Saturday ordered the cops to refrain from taking coercive action against AAP councillor Bobi until August 27. Bobi, who made history as the first transwoman to win a seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from Sultanpuri ward, is facing allegations related to a fake Schedule Caste certificate.

The controversy erupted after a plea was filed on August 3, accusing Bobi of using a forged certificate. A magisterial court had directed the registration of an FIR based on conflicting reports from the certificate-issuing authority. This prompted Bobi to seek anticipatory bail, which was heard on Saturday by Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar. Bobi’s defense argued that the case against her was baseless and highlighted ongoing legal actions against the complainant who initiated the FIR. The court acknowledged these claims and noted that a separate court had instructed an inquiry into the matter.