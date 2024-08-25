Delhi man kills wife, daughter following heated argument, flees scene

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were “killed by her husband” in outer north Delhi following a heated argument, an official said on Saturday, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is on the run.

Police said that the accused, identified as Omprakash, had hit the mother-daughter with tawa (iron pan). “The daughter of the accused, who was studying in ninth class, had also lodged a sexual assault case against him, which is in the trial stage. He came to see his wife, identified as Seema, and his daughter to withdraw the case against him,” said the senior police officer.

According to police, on Saturday at 9:05 am, a police control room (PCR) call was received at the NIA police station regarding a quarrel at a house in the Tikri Industrial Area.

Upon reaching the spot, Seema, who used to run a grocery shop, and her daughter were found lying dead in the room on the ground floor of a house.

“During the enquiry, it was found that Omprakash had an illicit relationship, and on Saturday morning, when the accused visited their house, a heated exchange with his wife and daughter took place, and he hit both of them with the tawa and fled,” said DCP(outer north) R K Singh.

The DCP said that the accused’s daughter had lodged a case against him under sections 323, 354, and 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 POCSO ACT at the NIA police station. A case was also registered against deceased, Seema, and her sister-in-law on the complaint of the woman with whom Omprakash was living, official added.

The officer further said that district Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called on the spot for the scene examination.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest, he added.