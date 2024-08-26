Delhi police nab illegal arms suppliers with eight local-made pistols

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate arms supply gang who used social media platforms for their dealings, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Arvind Kumar (45) and Vinod Kumar (48) from Uttar Pradesh and eight country-made 0.32 bore pistols recovered from them, police said.

According to cops, the accused procured the arms from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and supplied in Delhi-NCR.

Based on the tip-off, a police team was formed which laid a trap near Canal road and the duo was apprehended. Eight pistols were recovered from them, DCP Kaushik said.

The officer further said the accused were involved in arms trafficking for over eight years. They were in contact with illegal arms manufacturers based in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, police said. “They contact suppliers and receivers of arms through social media platforms and procured arms for Rs 12,000-15,000 per piece, which they sold for Rs 25,000-30,000,” said the DCP. Last week, they received a lucrative offer to supply arms to a dreaded Delhi gangster, police said.