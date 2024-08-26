Jolt to AAP as five councillors join BJP camp months ahead of assembly polls in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a setback for the ruling AAP, five of its municipal councillors defected to the BJP on Sunday months ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The councillors who switched sides are: Ram Chandra from Shahbad Dairy (Ward No. 28, Bawana), Pawan Sehrawat from Ward No. 30 in Bawana, Manju Nirmal from Badarpur (Ward No. 180), Sugandha Bidhuri from Tughlakabad (Ward No. 178), and Mamata Pawan from Harkesh Nagar (Ward No. 177).

The defection was formalized at an event in Delhi, where prominent city BJP leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Arvinder Singh Lovely welcomed the councillors.

Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva said these leaders were not happy with the Kejriwal government.

“They were inspired by PM Modi’s developmental work. They were fed up with the way AAP is choking development,” said Sachdeva.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday directed the municipal secretary to initiate the election process for the civic body’s zonal ward committees and the standing committee.