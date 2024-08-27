AAP to launch Delhi assembly poll campaign from Sept 1

NEW DELHI: The AAP is set to roll out the ‘Aapka MLA, Aapke Dwaar’ campaign to reach out to people as the party gears up for the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

The campaign will begin from September 1 wherein MLAs will hold meetings at ‘mandal’ and booth level to discuss the political scenario and the work done by the party at every assembly segment. Focus will be on every individual constituency as the party continues its various ongoing public outreach programmes, and ‘padyatras’.

The decision was taken on Monday at the high-level meeting chaired by senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. In the meeting, the leaders expressed their views on the poll campaign, and a strategy was developed for a consecutive fourth victory in the assembly, party leaders said, adding that a detailed discussion on various aspects related to governance, political scenario and each assembly constituency in Delhi.

Talking about the public response to Sisodia’s padyatra, AAP national secretary Sandeep Pathak said the party has recieved a positive feedback and is looking to intensify the campaign.

“We will also expose the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP against the people of Delhi during this campaign. Slowly, the campaign will be intensified,” said Pathak.

When asked whether there was any discussion on alliance with the Congress, the AAP leader said there was no talk in this regard.