Delhi police arrest cellphone smuggler near India-Nepal border

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, after a thrilling chase of 900 Km, nabbed a 53-year-old man allegedly involved in the smuggling of mobile phones near the India-Nepal international border, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Saravpal Singh alias Ginny, had already supplied around 700 to 800 mobile phones in Nepal so far.

The day the accused Ginny was caught by the sleuths of the Crime Branch, he was carrying approximately 40-50 stolen mobile phones ready to be sold in Nepal's grey markets.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said the Crime Branch was tasked to investigate and crack down on the organized gangs involved in theft and illegal trade of stolen mobile phones.

"Investigations revealed that stolen mobile phones were being smuggled out from India and being sent to neighbouring countries including Nepal, where these mobile phones were sold in the grey market," the DCP said.

The officer said that the police received a tip-off that Saravpal Singh, receiver and supplier of stolen mobile phones, was en route to the Nepal border via Lucknow by car and was carrying approximately 40-50 stolen mobile phones.

Acting on the crucial information, a specialized team was constituted from Delhi to the said location.

"After a long chase of 900 km, the team successfully intercepted and apprehended accused Saravpal Singh, age 53 years, on Gorakhpur to Sonauli Nepal Border Highway, near Toll Tax Nanysar, near Nepal border, UP," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused Saravpal Singh revealed that he purchased stolen articles from his associates named Golu from Nihal Vihar, Bundi Chor from Tilak Vihar and Mintu Ganja from Paschim Vihar and sell these stolen articles to his associates in Kathmandu, Nepal.