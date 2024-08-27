Delhi university's new academic session to kick off from Aug 29

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi (DU) is all set to commence its new academic session for first-year undergraduate programmes for 2024-25. Classes for the new batch will begin on August 29.

The new session, initially set to begin on August 1, was postponed due to delay in announcment of the common university entrance test scores amid allegations of irregularities.

The university has sanctioned around 71,600 seats in total, according to an official statement. Out of these, 65,775 admissions were confirmed in the first round with 43,067 candidates opting for upgrades and 20,829 choosing to freeze their seats. The second round saw 24,869 new allocations while 27,554 candidates secured chosen preferences via upgrade.

According to officials, DU plans to conduct additional allocations to fill seats optimally before the fresh academic session begins on August 29.