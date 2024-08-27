Floral and fabulous

Step into a world where furniture becomes a canvas for artistic expression with Studio by Agni’s latest triumph — the ‘Blute Collection’. This ensemble of meticulouly crafted pieces transcends traditional design, fusing extraordinary craftsmanship with a touch of modern sophistication.

Leading this floral fantasia is The Blute Cabinet, a marvel of design that marries functionality with visual delight. “The inspiration behind the ‘Blute Collection’ was to bring the vibrant beauty of nature indoors,” says Anushka Ahuja, co-founder of Studio by Agni. Each piece, including the Blute Cabinet, features hand-embroidered floral motifs that celebrate nature’s splendour while offering practical storage solutions.

The Blute Cabinet’s doors are adorned with intricate, hand-embroidered floral patterns, set against a sturdy acacia wood frame. This cabinet is more than just furniture; it’s a statement piece that adds a splash of colour and elegance to any room. “The vibrant embroidery not only enhances its visual appeal but also infuses any space with joy and life,” Ahuja explains.

Next in the collection is the Blute Sofa, an exemplar of opulent lounging. Upholstered in the softest cotton velvet and embellished with hand-embroidered designs by Rajasthan’s finest artisans, this sofa is designed to be the centerpiece of your living room. “The Blute Sofa is crafted for those who value both aesthetics and comfort,” Ahuja says. “The plush cotton velvet and intricate embroidery offer a luxurious seating experience that is as beautiful as it is comfortable.”