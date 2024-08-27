Speeding truck kills three, hurts two in Delhi's Shastri Park

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed, while two others sustained injuries when a speeding truck ran over them in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area early on Monday, an officer said.

While the deceased are yet to be identified, the injured were Mushtaq (35) and Kamlesh (36), the police said. The victims were labourers and rickshaw pullers. The accident took place behind Shastri Park Metro station at Tarbuz Market.

DCP (north-east) Joy Tirkey said that the incident happened when an MGV, canter truck heading towards Iron Bridge from Seelampur, climbed o the central verge and ran over five people sleeping on the footpath. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Based on the statement of the injured, the police registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began probing the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver sped away after the accident.

The DCP said that the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to trace the driver.