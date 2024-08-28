A tale of two countries: Aditya Sondhi’s latest book explores contrasting fates of India and Pakistan

In his third book, Poles Apart: The Military and Democracy in India and Pakistan (India Viking), Aditya Sondhi takes readers on an engaging journey through the intertwined fates of two nations cut from the same cloth but shaped into disparate political entities.

The seasoned advocate of the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court, as well as a writer and playwright, examines the decisions and paths that led India and Pakistan to become, as the book’s title suggests, Poles Apart – just 78 years after their violent separation. A result of Sondhi’s long-held fascination with military history, partition, and comparative politics, Poles Apart builds upon his PhD thesis.

“This subject seemed to bring all three areas together nicely, and that’s really what drew me to it,” he reflects.

“Over a decade after completing my thesis, I sat down to rewrite it. Academic writing can be quite dense, and I wanted the book to be more accessible. I also added numerous references to provide broader perspectives and included new chapters on Bangladesh and developments in both India and Pakistan since 2014,” he says.

A central theme of Poles Apart is the stark contrast between how India and Pakistan’s military institutions have interacted with their respective governments. “Pakistan never had a strong multiparty system at its inception,” says Sondhi, a Bengalurean who is based in New Delhi. “With no elections in its early years and no constitution until 1956, the deaths of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan left a power vacuum that the military quickly filled, with far-reaching consequences.”