Parts of Delhi face waterlogging following heavy downpour

NEW DELHI: Several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging on Wednesday morning after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city.

Visuals from the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road show vehicles wading through the waterlogged roads amid traffic congestion. The waterlogging in the area has slowed down the traffic in the area.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Wednesday. Visuals from Delhi Gate show vehicles wading through the waterlogged road.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory for commuters who are travelling towards Crown Plaza, Road no 13. Due to waterlogging at the Okhla Underpass, commuters might face traffic congestion in the area.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Road No. 13 towards Crown Plaza due to waterlogging at Okhla Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," read the traffic advisory on X.

Additionally, another advisory posted on X by the Delhi traffic police also informed commuters of traffic being affected on Rohtak road from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging, with commuters facing problems in wading through the water, and heavy vehicles, including buses, also facing difficulty crossing the road.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly," read the traffic advisory from Delhi Traffic Police.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was also affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Sarita Vihar due to the uprooting of a tree near Mohan Estate Metro Station.

Earlier on Tuesday, light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.