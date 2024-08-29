32 men fined for entering ladies’ coaches in Delhi Metro

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as part of a special drive to prevent the unlawful entry of male commuters into women’s coaches on weekdays, fined 32 male passengers on the first day, officials said on Wednesday.

DMRC officials shared that the Delhi Metro has started a special drive on all its lines to prevent unlawful entry of male passengers inside ladies’ coaches during weekdays starting from August 27, 2024.

This special drive is being carried out by deploying 10 flying squads each, comprising of personnel from Central Industrial Security Force, Delhi Metro Rail Police and DMRC. The squads will keep a vigil on unauthorised entry of male passengers into the ladies’ coaches or misbehaving by conducting surprise checks randomly throughout the day.

“Those who are found breaking the rules, disobeying the instructions of the flying squads or refusing to pay the fine (Rs 250) will be deboarded from the train and will be handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police,” said the officials.

On the first day of drive on Tuesday, 108 male passengers were counselled and removed from ladies’ coaches, whereas 32 male passengers were fined Rs 250 each. Officials said the women commuters can inform DMRC’s 24X7 helpline number 155370 in case of any misbehavior or unauthorised entry by male passengers.