Delhi hospital trains female docs, nurses in self-defence

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of horrific Kolkata rape-murder incident, a top city hospital has decided to train its female staff in self-defense training by the Delhi Police, including doctors, nurses and paramedics. A week-long training session has been started at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with the Parivartan Cell of Delhi Police where over 120 female employees of the facility are learning essential self-defense skills.

Hospital officials said the training session runs for two-and-a-half hours with two batches comprising 120 staff members. “Our target is to encourage all female staff which is over 600 in numbers,” a hospital official added.

The hospital said its medical staff will be trained over the next seven days in a variety of self-defense techniques. “These techniques include punches, elbow strikes, blocking, eye attacks, and methods to escape from hair and hand grips. Additionally, the training will cover the effective use of everyday items as improvised weapons, ensuring that the participants are prepared to defend themselves in any situation,” the hospital said.