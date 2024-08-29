Delhi St Stephen’s College cancels freshers’ orientation amid admission row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College cancelled its orientation programme for new students, scheduled for Wednesday, without providing an explanation.

In an official statement, the college said the reorientation programme, which was slated at 10 am on August 28, stands cancelled and that regular classes will begin from Thursday.

“Please be informed that the orientation programme scheduled for 10 am on August 28 now stands cancelled. Regular classes will begin from August 29. Please be seated in the college hall at 9 am for the morning assembly,” said a note from principal John Varghese.

The circular did not indicate the reason behind this decision. Further, admissions officer Sanjay Kumar declined to respond when asked for comments, said officials.

Induction or orientation programmes are common activities that introduce the newly admitted students to college policies, administrators, and the surrounding environment.

The cancellation comes amid the controversy around alleged denial of admission to several students, who have now approached the court.

The college had earlier clarified that admissions were provided to only 5% extra students beyond the sanctioned capacity due to seat constraints.