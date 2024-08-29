Ex-WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan seeks HC relief in sexual harassment case

NEW DELHI: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has turned to the Delhi High Court in a bid to quash the ongoing legal proceedings against him, stemming from serious sexual harassment allegations brought against him by several women grapplers.

Singh, who faces charges of sexual misconduct and criminal intimidation, has filed a plea seeking to nullify the entire process, including the FIR and the trial court’s decision to frame charges.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna is set to hear the plea on Thursday. Singh’s legal challenge comes after a trial court found sufficient evidence to frame charges against him for outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers, under multiple sections of the IPC.

The court also deemed there was enough material to proceed with charges under Section 506(1) relating to criminal intimidation, in connection with two of the wrestlers.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile athletes and the serious nature of the allegations. A total of six wrestlers have accused the former WFI chief of sexual harassment, leading to the filing of an FIR by the Delhi Police in June 2023.