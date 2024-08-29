IAS aspirants’ death: Court junks study centre owner's petition to access building

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by RAU’s IAS Study Circle seeking access to its Old Rajinder Nagar premises, where a tragic incident claimed the lives of three civil services aspirants due to flooding in July.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg delivered the verdict with a succinct order: “Application dismissed.”

The decision came after the court had reserved its ruling following detailed arguments presented by the applicant’s legal team and representatives from the CBI.

In the aftermath of the drowning death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of the study circle building during severe flooding on July 27, authorities sealed the premises. RAU’s IAS Study Circle had petitioned the court to access the premises, arguing that reopening the building was essential for the uninterrupted conduct of classes.

The court, considering the severity of the incident and the ongoing investigation, opted to dismiss the application, prioritising safety and the need for a thorough inquiry.

Meanwhile, the jailed co-owners of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement have moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the criminal case against them. The four co-owners pleaded that they are merely the landlords of the basemment which was let out on rent to the coaching centre and therefore had no role in the unfortunate event.

Last week, a sessions court denied their bail plea while also highlighting the complicity of municipal authorities in the incident. The matter is likely to be heard this week.